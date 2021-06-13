CoinUs (CNUS) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 13th. CoinUs has a total market cap of $95,388.35 and $1,227.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinUs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008699 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00010053 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000170 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000284 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001200 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs (CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

