Collateral Pay Trading Down 28.8% Over Last Week (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $258,093.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Collateral Pay has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00056427 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00166358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00187322 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.54 or 0.01138133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,190.98 or 1.00793191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,646,643 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

