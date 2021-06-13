Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock Position Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 118.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 56,692 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000.

Shares of COLL opened at $23.37 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $26.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.75 million, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 50,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $1,266,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,073.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

