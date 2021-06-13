Color Platform Market Cap Tops $880,971.36 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $880,971.36 and approximately $1,669.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,984.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $570.85 or 0.01586364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.37 or 0.00451205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00056156 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004655 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000110 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

