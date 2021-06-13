Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 126.4% from the May 13th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $80.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.84.

CMWAY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Macquarie upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

