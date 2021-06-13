Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Stock Position Raised by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) by 133.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,445 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned 3.17% of Communications Systems worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Communications Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in shares of Communications Systems by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 68,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 312,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 127,135 shares during the last quarter. 46.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Communications Systems from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Communications Systems stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. Communications Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter. Communications Systems had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Communications Systems, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides connectivity infrastructure products and services for deployments of broadband networks worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronics & Software and Services & Support. The Electronics & Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

