Comparing American Well (AMWL) & The Competition

American Well (NYSE: AMWL) is one of 205 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare American Well to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Well and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $245.26 million -$224.43 million -6.13 American Well Competitors $2.85 billion $333.60 million -188.71

American Well’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than American Well. American Well is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American Well and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 7 5 0 2.42 American Well Competitors 1141 5866 10816 314 2.57

American Well presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 97.56%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.36%. Given American Well’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Well is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.9% of American Well shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of American Well shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Well and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well N/A N/A N/A American Well Competitors -146.36% -11.47% 1.15%

Summary

American Well peers beat American Well on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

