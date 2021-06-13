Comparing Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) & G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF)

G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) and Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

G6 Materials has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cimpress has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares G6 Materials and Cimpress’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G6 Materials -33.99% -99.25% -56.94% Cimpress -2.50% -11.21% -3.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares G6 Materials and Cimpress’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G6 Materials $920,000.00 19.84 -$1.01 million N/A N/A Cimpress $2.48 billion 1.10 $83.36 million $2.53 41.55

Cimpress has higher revenue and earnings than G6 Materials.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for G6 Materials and Cimpress, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G6 Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Cimpress 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cimpress has a consensus price target of $121.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.73%. Given Cimpress’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cimpress is more favorable than G6 Materials.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of Cimpress shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Cimpress shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cimpress beats G6 Materials on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G6 Materials

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary composites and coatings based on graphene and other materials for naval, automotive, military, and aerospace applications. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life, as well as aerospace, marine, and automotive industries; and organic chemicals, such as substituted aromatic and heterocyclic compounds, and other supplied molecules to research facilities in the pharmaceutical, agricultural and biotechnological industries, as well as to academic institutions and technology companies. The company also offers a selection of graphene and other 2D based R&D materials through its e-commerce platform. In addition, it offers a portfolio of specialty fused filament fabrication filaments; and holds new proprietary technology encompassing the preparation and separation of atomic layers of graphene. The company was formerly known as Graphene 3D Lab Inc. and changed its name to G6 Materials Corp. in January 2020. G6 Materials Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts. The company also provides finishing options on business cards, flyers, brochures, banners, posters, roll-ups, and rigid signage; custom writing instruments, as well as other promotional products comprising travel mugs, water bottles, tech gadgets, and trade show items; and mass customization solutions that support various channels consisting of retail stores, Websites, and e-commerce platforms. In addition, it offers Website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral and other third-party offerings. The company serves graphic designers, resellers, and printers, as well as home and family consumers, and businesses. Cimpress plc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Dundalk, Ireland.

