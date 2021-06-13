Comparing MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) & Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN)

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) and Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MicroVision and Crown ElectroKinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroVision -711.00% -85.01% -49.32% Crown ElectroKinetics N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for MicroVision and Crown ElectroKinetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroVision 0 2 0 0 2.00 Crown ElectroKinetics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Crown ElectroKinetics has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 193.40%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than MicroVision.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MicroVision and Crown ElectroKinetics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroVision $3.09 million 1,104.13 -$13.63 million ($0.10) -216.00 Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 542.05 -$9.60 million N/A N/A

Crown ElectroKinetics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MicroVision.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.5% of MicroVision shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of MicroVision shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crown ElectroKinetics beats MicroVision on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc. develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems. In addition, it provides PicoP, a scanning technology that creates full color, high-contrast, and uniform image over the entire field-of-view from a small and thin module. The company sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. MicroVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

