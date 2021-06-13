Comparing PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) & INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO)

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.0% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PolyPid and INVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -36.29% -34.83% INVO Bioscience -639.14% -974.33% -148.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PolyPid and INVO Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 3 1 3.25 INVO Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00

PolyPid currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 169.40%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PolyPid is more favorable than INVO Bioscience.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PolyPid and INVO Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$36.87 million ($4.07) -2.28 INVO Bioscience $1.04 million 52.05 -$8.35 million ($1.52) -3.41

INVO Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. INVO Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolyPid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PolyPid beats INVO Bioscience on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc., a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

