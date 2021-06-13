Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $304.11

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Compound has a market cap of $1.60 billion and $92.99 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for $304.11 or 0.00821054 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,245,489 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

