Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,314 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,846,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,698 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,320,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,117 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,753,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG opened at $37.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

