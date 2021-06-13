Conceal Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.12 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and $170,532.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,047.32 or 0.99707621 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00031686 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008885 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.37 or 0.00353326 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.77 or 0.00438617 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.44 or 0.00838670 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00066526 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003487 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,119,857 coins and its circulating supply is 11,623,046 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

