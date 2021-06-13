Conflux Network Market Cap Tops $267.49 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000880 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $267.49 million and $2.18 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,044.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,351.97 or 0.06525251 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.76 or 0.00445997 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $571.02 or 0.01584231 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00151959 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.95 or 0.00671275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.28 or 0.00452995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007619 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00039936 BTC.

About Conflux Network

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 842,934,384 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars.

