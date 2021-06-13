CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Holdings Lowered by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,759 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of CONMED worth $14,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the first quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $136.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.33. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $146.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNMD. Barclays started coverage on CONMED in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $1,861,596.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,405,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $5,593,615.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,127 shares of company stock worth $11,116,439. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

