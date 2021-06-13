Connectome (CNTM) Price Tops $0.15

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, Connectome has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Connectome coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Connectome has a total market cap of $183,785.77 and approximately $635,824.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00059357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00022111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.63 or 0.00797588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,055.20 or 0.08160004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00084953 BTC.

Connectome (CNTM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

