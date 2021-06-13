Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Analysts forecast that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will post $1.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.72 billion. Constellium reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $6.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $8.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on CSTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $20.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 2.63. Constellium has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 340,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,555,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the first quarter worth about $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

