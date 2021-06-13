Contrasting Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) & Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX)

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) and Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.0% of Capstone Green Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Power Solutions International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Capstone Green Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Power Solutions International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Capstone Green Energy and Power Solutions International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Green Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Power Solutions International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Green Energy and Power Solutions International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Green Energy -27.18% -176.39% -19.23% Power Solutions International -9.79% -706.96% -7.88%

Volatility and Risk

Capstone Green Energy has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power Solutions International has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capstone Green Energy and Power Solutions International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Green Energy $67.64 million 1.31 -$21.90 million ($1.25) -5.54 Power Solutions International $417.64 million 0.23 -$22.98 million N/A N/A

Capstone Green Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Power Solutions International.

Summary

Capstone Green Energy beats Power Solutions International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply. The company's microturbines are also used as battery charging generators for use in hybrid electric vehicle applications. It also provides various accessories, including rotary gas compressors with digital controls; integrated heat recovery modules for CHP applications; dual mode controllers that allow automatic transition between grid connect and stand-alone modes; batteries with digital controls for stand-alone or dual-mode operations; batteries with digital controls; power servers for multipacked installations; protocol converters for Internet access; packaging options; and miscellaneous parts, such as frames, exhaust ducting, backflow dampers, and installation hardware. In addition, the company remanufactures microturbine engines; and offers after-market parts and services. It markets and sells its products primarily through distributors and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Capstone Turbine Corporation and changed its name to Capstone Green Energy Corporation in April 2021. Capstone Green Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

About Power Solutions International

Power Solutions International, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems. It also provides basic engine blocks integrated with fuel system parts, as well as complete packaged power systems, including combined front accessory drives, cooling systems, electronic systems, air intake systems, fuel systems, housings, power takeoff systems, exhaust systems, hydraulic systems, enclosures, brackets, hoses, tubes, packaging, telematics, and other assembled components. In addition, the company offers compression and spark-ignited internal combustion engines that run on various fuels, such as natural gas, propane, gasoline, diesel, and biofuels in the energy, industrial, and transportation markets. Further, it provides standby and prime power generation, demand response, microgrid, renewable energy resiliency, and combined heat and power; forklifts, wood chippers, stump grinders, sweepers/industrial scrubbers, aerial lift platforms/scissor lifts, irrigation pumps, oil and gas compression, oil lifts, off road utility vehicles, ground support equipment, ice resurfacing equipment, and pump jacks; and light and medium duty vocational trucks and vans, school and transit buses, and terminal and utility tractors. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Weichai Power Co., Ltd. Power Solutions International, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Wood Dale, Illinois.

