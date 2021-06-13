Contrasting Performance Shipping (PSHG) & Its Competitors

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ: PSHG) is one of 55 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Performance Shipping to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Performance Shipping and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $46.28 million $5.19 million 5.10 Performance Shipping Competitors $481.69 million $14.32 million -48.08

Performance Shipping’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -0.90% -0.38% -0.24% Performance Shipping Competitors -7.48% -1.78% 0.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Performance Shipping and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Performance Shipping Competitors 426 1429 1563 53 2.36

Performance Shipping presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.22%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential downside of 11.72%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

Performance Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Performance Shipping pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 49.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping’s competitors have a beta of -4.36, meaning that their average stock price is 536% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

