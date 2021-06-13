Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $660.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will announce $660.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $612.38 million to $710.76 million. Copart reported sales of $525.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPRT. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Copart by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Copart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Copart by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Copart by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $124.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart has a 52-week low of $78.55 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.74. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

