Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.75% of Core Laboratories worth $10,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLB. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 113.83 and a beta of 3.31.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.