Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Update

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the May 13th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN CMT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 44,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,489. Core Molding Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $112.78 million, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.83 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $43,743.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 9,806 shares of company stock valued at $119,002. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 71,950 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

