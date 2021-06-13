Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Down 47.8% in May

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the May 13th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 605,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Core One Labs stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. Core One Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.66.
About Core One Labs
Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Core One Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core One Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.