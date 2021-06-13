CorionX (CORX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $269,055.97

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. CorionX has a market capitalization of $269,055.97 and $254,094.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CorionX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CorionX has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00058436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00022689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.44 or 0.00796111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.74 or 0.08259415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00085719 BTC.

CorionX (CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,031,150 coins. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

