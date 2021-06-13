Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will post $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.53. Corning posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

In other news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,350,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $59,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,133 shares of company stock valued at $179,905 and sold 70,360,257 shares valued at $3,060,336,575. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Corning has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

