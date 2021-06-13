Cosmos (ATOM) Price Hits $12.54 on Exchanges

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.64 billion and $221.61 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.54 or 0.00031999 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,228.46 or 1.00106844 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00008716 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00063849 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000975 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008589 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 268,551,866 coins and its circulating supply is 210,767,263 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

