COVA Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. COVA has a market capitalization of $912,429.06 and approximately $48,749.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, COVA has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About COVA

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

