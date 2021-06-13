COVA Price Tops $0.0004 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 13th. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. COVA has a market capitalization of $948,069.02 and approximately $69,367.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, COVA has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00060204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.03 or 0.00805138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,148.76 or 0.08098988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00084423 BTC.

About COVA

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars.

