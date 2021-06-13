Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on COVTY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS COVTY opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Covestro has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $38.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.4705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. Covestro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

