Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,959,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Crane by 74.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,546,000 after buying an additional 673,598 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,791,000 after buying an additional 366,931 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Crane by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 326,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after buying an additional 255,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Crane stock opened at $92.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $99.93.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

