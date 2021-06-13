Cream Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.22 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $158.54 or 0.00425570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $97.72 million and $5.22 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cream Finance Profile

CREAM is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

