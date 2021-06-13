Cream Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last seven days, Cream has traded 129.9% higher against the dollar. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream has a market capitalization of $45,000.08 and $8.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,790.53 or 0.99582459 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00031828 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008933 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.14 or 0.00360381 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.25 or 0.00441886 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $304.87 or 0.00825198 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007718 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00064717 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

