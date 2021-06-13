Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 274,600 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the May 13th total of 509,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 803,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery sold 83,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $294,032.64. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIK. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,456. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

