Creditcoin Price Hits $3.43 on Top Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $3.43 or 0.00008821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $1.94 billion and $9.64 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,009.99 or 1.00179833 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00031908 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00064481 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000975 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008646 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.