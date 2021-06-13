Credits (CS) Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Credits has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and $543,925.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0513 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012801 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000645 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

