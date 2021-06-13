Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will report sales of $145.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $144.20 million. Cree reported sales of $205.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full year sales of $622.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $606.00 million to $627.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $662.02 million, with estimates ranging from $575.00 million to $713.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Cree in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $96.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cree has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $129.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cree by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cree by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Cree by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,116 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Cree by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cree by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

