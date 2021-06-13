Critical Contrast: Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) versus AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV)

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) and Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AmeriServ Financial and Cullen/Frost Bankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeriServ Financial 8.26% 5.07% 0.41% Cullen/Frost Bankers 29.12% 9.59% 0.95%

AmeriServ Financial has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AmeriServ Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays out 77.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AmeriServ Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cullen/Frost Bankers has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years. Cullen/Frost Bankers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.1% of AmeriServ Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of AmeriServ Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AmeriServ Financial and Cullen/Frost Bankers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmeriServ Financial $63.16 million 1.09 $4.60 million N/A N/A Cullen/Frost Bankers $1.49 billion 4.97 $331.15 million $3.73 31.17

Cullen/Frost Bankers has higher revenue and earnings than AmeriServ Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AmeriServ Financial and Cullen/Frost Bankers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmeriServ Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Cullen/Frost Bankers 3 2 1 0 1.67

Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus price target of $109.83, suggesting a potential downside of 5.54%. Given Cullen/Frost Bankers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cullen/Frost Bankers is more favorable than AmeriServ Financial.

Summary

Cullen/Frost Bankers beats AmeriServ Financial on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, and money orders. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania, and Washington County, Maryland; and operates 17 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services. It also provides consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising deposits, loans, letters of credit, foreign collections, funds, and foreign exchange services. Further, it acts as a correspondent for approximately 176 financial institutions; offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; provides capital market services that include sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and supports international business activities. Additionally, the company offers insurance and securities brokerage services; holds securities for investment purposes; and provides loans to qualified borrowers, as well as investment management services to Frost-managed mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. It operates approximately 155 financial centers and 1,200 ATMs. The company serves energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, health care, military, and transportation industries. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

