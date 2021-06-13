CROAT Trading 1.2% Higher This Week (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. CROAT has a market capitalization of $189,261.47 and approximately $49.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CROAT has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000188 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 369.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 87,634,186 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.