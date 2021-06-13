CrowdStrike’s (CRWD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $231.27 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $91.05 and a 1-year high of $251.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.84.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Colin Black sold 26,710 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $5,125,649.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,433 shares of company stock worth $71,446,901 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

