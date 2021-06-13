Crown (CRW) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,803.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $3,803.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,755.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $611.04 or 0.01576674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.01 or 0.00443843 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00053880 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004606 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000107 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,408,790 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

