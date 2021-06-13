Crowns Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.34 Million (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, Crowns has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One Crowns coin can now be purchased for $7.28 or 0.00019402 BTC on major exchanges. Crowns has a total market capitalization of $10.80 million and $1.34 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00059105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00022098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $298.70 or 0.00796216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,043.77 or 0.08113612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00084972 BTC.

Crowns Profile

CWS is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,484,388 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

