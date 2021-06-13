Crowny (CRWNY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $74,622.00

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last week, Crowny has traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Crowny has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $74,622.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00055832 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00166921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00194526 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $389.51 or 0.01085207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,909.22 or 1.00047210 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

