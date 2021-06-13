Crust Achieves Market Capitalization of $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. One Crust coin can currently be bought for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000716 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00008876 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $690.93 or 0.01845362 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00016350 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

