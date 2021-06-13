Crust Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.90 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 13th. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $71.92 million and $4.90 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crust Network has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for $41.17 or 0.00114768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,746,883 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

