Crust Network Price Reaches $42.94 (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, Crust Network has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. Crust Network has a total market capitalization of $75.01 million and $4.38 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for about $42.94 or 0.00110450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00060204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.03 or 0.00805138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,148.76 or 0.08098988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00084423 BTC.

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network (CRYPTO:CRU) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,746,883 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars.

