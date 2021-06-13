Cryptaur Reaches One Day Volume of $8,460.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last week, Cryptaur has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $8,460.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00059690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022415 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.57 or 0.00805306 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,177.38 or 0.08108326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00084027 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

CPT is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.