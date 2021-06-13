Crypto.com Coin Hits Market Cap of $3.03 Billion (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.03 billion and $51.36 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00059690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022415 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.57 or 0.00805306 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,177.38 or 0.08108326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00084027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.