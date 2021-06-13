Crypto.com Coin Price Hits $0.11 (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $2.87 billion and $48.94 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00058436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00022689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $286.44 or 0.00796111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.74 or 0.08259415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00085719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

