CryptoBonusMiles Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $61,510.00 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded up 33.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 39% higher against the dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $1.76 million and $61,510.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00059985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00022405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $312.41 or 0.00805760 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.49 or 0.08097420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00084152 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

