Cryptocean Market Capitalization Tops $14.72 Million (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00004986 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptocean has a market cap of $14.72 million and approximately $181,090.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00058637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00022639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $286.44 or 0.00795304 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,962.47 or 0.08225432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00085768 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

